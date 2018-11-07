Tulsa man pleads guilty to 6 robberies

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from six different robberies that took place at Dollar General stores and a donut shop.

Treveon Montrell Vaughn, 27, pleaded guilty to obstructing commerce by robbery and to brandishing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says Vaughn committed the armed robberies between June 24 and Aug. 17, and at one point committed three robberies in one day.

In each of the robberies, Vaughn wore a mask and brandished a firearm, threatening store employees and stealing cash from registers, officials say.

"Vaughn’s crime spree ended when Tulsa police officers were called to the scene of a robbery in progress at a Dollar General store on August 17 and Vaughn became trapped inside the store," Shores said in a news release. "At one point during the resulting stand-off with officers, the defendant started a small fire, trying to destroy evidence. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody."

He eventually admitted to influencing and leading a group of juveniles into his criminal activity, stating they would do anything for money, Shores said.

“Treveon Vaughn was a brazen, violent criminal," Shores said. "He instilled fear in his victims by making threats and using physical violence. During one robbery, he slapped a customer and fired his gun at the business owner. The Tulsa Police Department is to be commended for stopping Vaughn before his actions resulted in severe injury or death."

As part of his plea agreement, Vaughn will pay restitution to the businesses.

Vaughn will be sentenced in United States District Court on February 11, 2019. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of $250,000.





