Haze
HI: -°
LO: 35°
TPS updates school board over teacher walkout
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Public Schools administrators updated board members Monday night about the teacher walkout.
The district said it's monitoring the developments from the Oklahoma State Capitol day-by-day.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: