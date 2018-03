TULSA--Tulsa Police say they have been getting a lot of calls and questions after the incidents in Austin. Now police are getting the word out on how to spot a suspicious package:

Stop. Don't handle.

Isolate it immediately.

Don't open, smell or taste.

Activate your emergency plan. Notify a supervisor.

