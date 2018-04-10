TPD: Suspect runs from police still in handcuffs

TULSA - Tulsa police said they are looking for a suspect who ran from them still in handcuffs.

Police said the suspect was being picked up for warrants when he ran from police.

Suspect was last seen running through Benton Park, which is located near Pine and Sheridan.

Police said they are asking neighbors questions and looking for possible places the suspect could be hiding.

