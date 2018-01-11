TPD releases sketch in connection with 2004 east Tulsa murder

TULSA--New information was released on Thursday in connection with a 2004 east Tulsa murder.

Tulsa Police have released a sketch of a possible suspect.

In 2004, Brittany Phillips was raped and strangled to death inside her east Tulsa apartment.

View a previous story here

Police are hoping this will lead to an arrest.

The Tulsa Police Department, in the quest to find Brittany's killer, partnered with Parabon NanoLabs in generating a composite sketch of DNA recovered from the scene of Brittany’s late September 2004 murder.

Brittany was found dead in her apartment, 9407 E 65th St, on September 30, 2004.

TPD says that the apartment showed signs of a break in, and evidence suggests a sexual assault happened.

Brittany was last known to be alive on September 27, 2004, after returning from a class at

Tulsa Community College.



Brittany’s mother, Dr. Margaret Zingman, has championed a “Caravan to Catch a Killer,” an SUV covered in a vinyl wrap that provides information on how to report tips concerning her daughter’s death.

Police say this cause was instrumental in Oklahoma getting laws changed to allow DNA to be collected upon arrest. Dr. Zingman continues her efforts to assist law enforcement in identifying her

daughter’s killer.



TPD researched innovative ways to move this case forward and believes DNA collected at the crime scene will provide a face to the killer.

Parabon’s “Phenotype Report” revealed that the DNA belongs to a white male with a fair complexion. He might have green or blue eyes, and either brown or blonde hair.

The composite shown estimates his age as 25 years old in 2004.

Anyone with information on the death of Brittany Phillips, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

