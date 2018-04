TULSA - Tulsa police are looking for a suspect who robbed a midtown convenience store at gunpoint.

Officers were called to a Kum and Go near 51st and Memorial around 6:15 a.m.

A clerk told officers a man pointed a gun at her, demanding cash and cigarettes.

She told police he threatened to kill her if she didn't comply.

Police say he ran away to a nearby apartment complex.

