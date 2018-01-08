TPD asking for help in identifying suspect in trailer theft

TULSA - The TPD Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in finding someone suspected of a trailer theft.

The man of interest wrote a fraudulent check to buy the trailer, officers say. The police believe the suspect may be from Ft. Smith, AR.

If you can identify the man, please contact Det. Matt Rose at 918-596-1220 or mrose@cityoftulsa.org. You can remain anonymous by contacting 918-596-COPS.





Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: