The ninth annual Vestido Rojo event hopes to raise awareness of heart disease in Hispanic women

Posted: 11:34 AM, Nov 04, 2018
Updated: 2018-11-04 23:16:02Z

The ninth annual Vestido Rojo event organized by the American Heart Association (AHA) hopes to raise awareness of heart disease. 

It is the number one killer of Hispanic women in the United States. According to the AHA, one one in three women are aware of this fact.

The event is geared toward Hispanic women to will provide free health screenings, educational breakout sessions, panelists and a luncheon free of charge. 

Vestido Rojo takes place on Saturday, November 17 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, click here .

