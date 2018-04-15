The 22nd Annual Jenks Herb and Plant Festival will be held on April 28

JENKS, Okla. - Are you getting ready to start planting this spring? You might want to check out the 22nd Annual Jenks Herb and Plant Festival for all you need to know!

The event will feature more than 100 vendors from all over the state. There will also be food trucks and entertainment.

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

