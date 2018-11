TFD trains for searches during emergency scenarios

TULSA -- With the number of mass shootings in the country so far toppling over 300, it goes to show tragedy can happen anywhere.

The Tulsa fire department is taking advantage of an abandoned building off South Harvard Avenue, to simulate searches in larger buildings.

"Everything we can do as quickly as we can do it to try and get those people in a safe spot," said Captain Justin Banks with the Tulsa fire department.

That's the main message Tulsa firefighters learn while they train during structure searches.

"What we worry about is the multiple victims and searching big areas like hospitals or large open areas," said Richard Brandt, a firefighter with Tulsa fire department.

They learn to do whatever is necessary to save people, and use tools like ropes as a safety net to navigate out of the room or building.

"If something bad happens, something goes south, and my firefighters need to get out of there quickly, all they need to do is follow that rope," said Capt. Banks.

They're training in an unfamiliar environment, which keeps firefighters on their toes when they have to deal with different buildings in the city during a real emergency.

"Talking about Tulsa Housing Authority buildings, high-rising environments that we have, a lot of downtown areas, I think some apartments that are fairly densely packed," said Capt. Banks.

They simulate a burning building with a non-toxic smoke, and barely any light, but these first responders prepare for any scenario that may come their way.

"Fires, emergency operations, building collapse, it could be anything, we just want to be ready for it," said Brandt.

First responders also urge you to be proactive by having an emergency evacuation plan ready at home, where you work, or go to school.

