TCSO details incidents at Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says on October 6th deputies were going through their regular patrols on the midway and noticed a minor vaping and looked to be what they thought also sharing marijuana with other minors.

So, the deputies stepped in.

“The juvenile was very cooperative,” says Casey Roebuck with TCSO. “They stopped him and when they searched his backpack they found an AK-style rifle, fully assembled and with ammo, in the backpack.”

Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was arrested.

But she says the number of teens caught with guns at the fair this year, increased compared to last year.

“Arrests, lost children, everything else was down except for juveniles with firearms,” says Roebuck. “So that tells us we have multiple problems here.”

Roebuck says those with firearms were caught thanks to deputies being proactive but also thanks to fairgoers being on the lookout.

“A lot of them were from people at the fairgrounds, who noticed. Maybe they had it in their waistband or thought they saw a bulge in their pocket. They reported it to us, and we recovered these weapons. I can’t thank enough the fairgoers that are vigilant and saw something and reported it so we could take action before anything escalated.”

