Stanley Majors makes plea deal in shooting death of neighbor

TULSA -- The Tulsa District Attorney's Office stated Tuesday that Stanley Majors made a plea deal by pleading guilty to both criminal felony and criminal misdemeanor cases.

Majors was sentenced to a combined 15 year term.

The criminal felony charges stem from Major's trying to run over Jabara's mother before the shooting.

Back in February, Majors was found guilty on all charges in killing his neighbor Khalid Jabara.

Charges were murder in the first degree, malicious harassment, threatening of violence, and possession of a gun after having a felony on his record. In February, the jury recommended the maximum sentence for Majors: life in prison without parole and close to 12 additional years for the three other charges.

