Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chickpea Flour Frittata

TULSA, Okla — Chickpea Flour Frittata

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 ¾ cup chickpea flour

3 cups cold water

3 tablespoons canola or olive oil, plus more for greasing pan

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees F.

2. Lightly rub oil on 9- inch cast iron skillet or other sturdy baking dish and heat in the oven for 5 minutes.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together chickpea flour, water, oil, and salt. Whisk until there are no visible lumps. (Alternatively, pour all ingredients into a blender for an even smoother consistency.)

4. Remove pan from oven and pour batter into hot pan.

5. Bake for 12-14 (cooking times may vary based on oven size and temperature) minutes.

6. Slightly open the oven door and bake for another 6-8 minutes (allow humidity to vent).

7. Remove pan from oven when top is golden brown and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Cooking Tips: For a thinner and crispier version, use a larger pan. For a creamy and thicker version, use a 9-inch or smaller pan and adjust cooking times accordingly.

If you are adding vegetables to your frittata, simply sauté the vegetables in the cast iron skillet OR transfer veggies to an oven-proof baking dish, then pour frittata mixture over vegetables and bake.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --