Sand Springs Public Schools officials release plans if teacher walkout occurs
7:40 PM, Mar 27, 2018
18 mins ago
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Sand Springs Public Schools officials met with parents Tuesday night to discuss plans for the district if a teacher walkout over low teacher pay and lack of education funding occurs next week.
On March 15, the Sand Springs Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution in support of teachers' right to advocate for additional funding.
If no legislative action occurs prior to April 2, it is likely that Sand Springs Public Schools will close.
Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent @sherrydurkee is meeting with parents right now to discuss what the district will do should teachers walkout next week.