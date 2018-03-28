Sand Springs Public Schools officials release plans if teacher walkout occurs

7:40 PM, Mar 27, 2018
18 mins ago
Jeff J Mitchell
Copyright Getty Images

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Sand Springs Public Schools officials met with parents Tuesday night to discuss plans for the district if a teacher walkout over low teacher pay and lack of education funding occurs next week.

On March 15, the Sand Springs Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution in support of teachers' right to advocate for additional funding.

If no legislative action occurs prior to April 2, it is likely that Sand Springs Public Schools will close. 

The district said all instructional days will be made up if a walkout occurs. All extracurricular activities and athletics will continue as scheduled.

Officials said more information about plans for student meals if a walkout occurs will be released soon.

