Rural Sapulpa home destroyed by fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department responded to an early morning home fire in a rural area off W 81st St. S and S 193rd W Ave.

Being a rural area with not many people around, Darren Kragel with Sapulpa Fire believes the home was burning for quite a while before they were called out. He said it was burning for at least an hour if not longer.

Kragel said the barn dominium style home was unoccupied and pointed out that there is a for sale sign out front.

Once the fire department gets the hot spots under control, they will assess what's left of the home to try to determine what caused the fire.

