JENKS--A power outage affected about 1,500 residents in Jenks.

The outage happened just before 11am on Tuesday.

Power was restored just after noon. Public Service Company of Oklahoma says that the outage happened because a switch failed at 91st and Elwood station.

Traffic lights were out in the area, as well as power to residences, businesses and schools.

https://www.psoklahoma.com/outages/

