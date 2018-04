Police say man had 'hit list' of Tulsa County employees

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- A man has been arrested after police said he threatened to kill his wife and had a "hit list" of Tulsa County employees that he intended to kill.

Jeffrey Leinen, 55, was arrested early Friday morning in the 13000 block of East 132nd Street North in Collinsville.

A police report says Leinen's spouse said he loaded a revolver, stuck it in her face, threw it at her and threatened to kill her.

The man also said he had a "hit list" of Tulsa County employees that he intended to kill, according to the police report. The man had recently been fired from Tulsa County.

Leinen was arrested on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm and threatening a terrorist act.

