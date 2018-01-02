TULSA, Okla. - Police are investigating three armed robberies in Tulsa overnight.

Officers received the first call around 10:50 p.m. on Monday. Police say a homeless man tried to steal a car parked at the QuikTrip on 9621 E. Pine St.

The victim told officers he was sitting inside his car watching a video on his cell phone when the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and bandana approached the driver's side of his car and violently pulled the door handle causing it to break.

Then, police say the victim backed up his car to try and get away, while the suspect took off running. When officers arrived to the scene, they set up a perimeter and used a helicopter and K-9 to track down the suspect. He was in a wooded area just west of the QuikTrip.

Police arrested 26-year-old Collen Wells for first degree robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The second call of an armed robbery came in around 11:05 p.m. at the Minute Mart on 10900 E. 21st St.

Officers discovered the victim had been carjacked by two men at the gas pumps. The suspects took off with his green Volkswagen Jetta. The victim was not injured.

Then, around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the Meadows Apartments at 2808 S. 115th E. Ave.

The victim told police that he has just pulled into the parking lot when two men approached him and threatened him at gunpoint to hand over personal items.

The suspects then took off in a dark colored SUV. The victim was not injured.

