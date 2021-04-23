Payne County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — The Payne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

According to the department, 69-year-old Gwenn Reams went missing around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near 4714 S Council Valley.

Deputies said Reams was driving a white 2012 Toyota Highlander with Oklahoma license plate AUZ-057.

The department said Reams has dementia and does not have her cell phone.

If you have any information about Reams whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --