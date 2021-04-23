Payne County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — The Payne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.
According to the department, 69-year-old Gwenn Reams went missing around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near 4714 S Council Valley.
Deputies said Reams was driving a white 2012 Toyota Highlander with Oklahoma license plate AUZ-057.
The department said Reams has dementia and does not have her cell phone.
If you have any information about Reams whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
Trending Stories:
- Daunte Wright's mother: 'My son should be burying me'; Hundreds gather for funeral
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Rare moment of bipartisanship as US Senate passes anti-Asian hate crime bill
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Tulsa veterans organization can't catch a break from break-ins, theft
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter