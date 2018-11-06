Overcrowded Sapulpa animal shelter needs help

The Sapulpa animal shelter is hosting an adoption event this weekend to help alleviate the overcrowding of its small, eight-kennel facility.

Sapulpa Furry Friends is doubling, sometimes tripling the number of animals it takes in, a news release says.

You can help the shelter on Nov. 10 from noon-3 p.m. at 515 E. Fife Ave., where they will hold an adoption event for cats and dogs.

All animals will be spayed or neutered and receive vaccinations before they go home. Additionally, everyone who adopts will receive a discount coupon toward their first vet visit to Advanced Care

Veterinary Hospital in Sapulpa. Dogs who are adopted also go home with a coupon for a free self-serve dog wash from Dirty Dawg’s Grooming in Sapulpa and a free behavioral training class courtesy of All Things Canine Behavior in Tulsa.

The shelter also is open Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. if you are interested in adopting.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: