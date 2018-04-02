OSBI arrests former LeFlore County Emergency Management Director, Wife

POTEAU, Okla. - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they have arrested the former LeFlore County Emergency Management director and his wife on embezzlement allegations.

OSBI special agents said 45-year-old Michael Davidson was arrested at his home in Poteau at 10 a.m. Monday and 43-year-old Jennifer Davidson turned herself into authorities at noon.

The Davidson's were the subject of a months-long OSBI investigation into embezzlement, agents said.

Agents said they learned on several occasions that the Davidson's used LeFlore County Emergency Management fuel credit cards to fill their personal vehicle gas tanks.

The total cost for fuel was $2,000, agents said.

Agents said Michael also took money from the county emergency management to purchase items for the agency, but never delivered them.

Michael has been charged with four felony counts of embezzlement. Jennifer has been charged with one felony count of an unauthorized use of credit/debit card, agents said.

Agents also said Jennifer had three outstanding warrants for obtaining cash and/or merchandise by using a bogus check.

