TULSA -- Tulsa police are investigating a homicide at the Vista at Shadow Mountain apartments near 61st and Memorial.

Detectives say a man came to his ex-girlfriend's apartment Wednesday morning and created a disturbance.

The woman's current boyfriend got into a fight with the man, and police say the ex-boyfriend later died.

Two people are being interviewed by detective, and there has not been any arrests at this time.

No weapons were involved.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: