Mom surprises son at school after returning from active duty

TULSA - Union Public Schools captured the moment a mom, who recently returned home from active duty, surprising her son at his school.

Mary Leavell, who serves with the Air National Guard surprised her son at his school back on October 30.

Jarman EDP students witnessed a joyful reunion Oct. 30 when returning Air National Guard member, Mary Leavell, surprised her son, Zaine, who was unaware she had returned! Leavell most recently served in Kuwait and Qatar. Welcome Home! Veterans Day is this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/notm6nhG5Z — Union Schools (@UnionSchools) November 8, 2018

Her son had no idea she was returning, so it was a nice surprise indeed!

Leavell recently served in Kuwait and Qatar.

