Medical Examiner releases autopsy report of dismembered body found in Okmulgee dumpster

OKMULGEE, Okla. - An autopsy report of Ashley Mead has been released after Mead's dismembered body was discovered on February 15. in a suitcase in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

The report concludes that the cause of death could not be determined.

Medical Examiner documents show that traces of cocaine, Benzoylecgonine, Amphetamine and Methamphetamine were detected in blood tests.

