March for Education moves indoors after severe weather

TULSA -- It may be day five of the statewide teacher walkout, but it's day three of the March for Education.

Thunder and lightning created the perfect storm for dangerous conditions for teachers walking to the state Capitol, but they didn't let it rain on their parade.

They left Bristow High School around 8:30 Friday morning.

They walked four miles through the rain, but called it when they saw thunder and lightning.

They moved to the Route 66 Coliseum where they walked the remaining 13 miles around the gym.

The teachers continue their march Saturday morning to Chandler High School about 15 miles away.

The March for Education is a seven-day, 110-mile trek from Webster High School in Tulsa to the state Capitol.

