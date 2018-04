TULSA - On Monday, a Tulsa County judge sentenced Zachary Lindstrom from a deadly accident that occurred in October 2013.

The judge sentenced Lindstrom 20 years on first degree manslaughter and one year on DUI drugs - both to run concurrently.

Lindstrom pled guilty back in February.

Lindstrom was drag racing near 81st and Delaware and hit a van.

Three people in the van were ejected - killing one and seriously injuring the other two.

