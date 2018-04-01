TULSA COUNTY, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man on motorcycle injured in accident on Highway 75 Saturday night.

Troopers said David Brackett, 52, of Skiatook was riding his 2014 Harley Davidson on Interstate 244 when he departed the roadway and struck the barrier wall.

Brackett was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital in stable condition.

Troopers said Justin Chitwood, 43, of Avant, Okla. was riding is 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-244 near Highway 75 when he departed the roadway, struck the barrier wall and was thrown approximately 75 feet.

Chitwood was transferred to a Tulsa-area hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The cause of both accidents are still under investigation, troopers said.

OHP asks if anyone witnessed the accidents to contact them.

