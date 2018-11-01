Man in stable condition after shooting in south Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa Police said a man is in stable condition after being shot at a south Tulsa apartment complex early late Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Lewis Avenue.

The victim was shot in the torso, police said.

Officers said two females and a male, who they believed to be the suspect, fled the scene.

Police said they later found the two females and through their interviews, were able to identify the suspect, who is a juvenile.

Officers said the shooting was a domestic incident.

