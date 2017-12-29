Man arrested in connection with Tulsa Amber Alert issued earlier in December

TULSA -- A man has been arrested in connection with an Amber Alert that was issued earlier in December.

Jason Jordan, 40, turned himself in to the Tulsa County Jail on Friday afternoon. He was arrested on a count of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony.

An Amber Alert was issued Dec. 14 after Jordan got involved in a dispute with a family member in the 2400 block of North Winston Avenue. Jordan shot the other family member twice, officials said.

Police said Jordan took his children Jace Jordan, 9, and Andi Jordan, 1. They were both found safe.

