Large crowds expected on seventh day of teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The crowds at the Oklahoma State Capitol continue to grow into the second week of the statewide teacher walkout.

State Police told 2 Works for You it estimated 50,000 people showed up at the Capitol on Monday.

Capitol authorities are limiting the number of people on each floor due to safety reasons.

Monday, the Capitol building reached full capacity by 8am, forcing the fire marshal to implement a "one-in-one-out" policy.

Many people are choosing not to fight the lines to get in.

The Capitol grounds look more like a game day tailgate party before a Sooners/Cowboys football game, as people brought tents, chairs, barbecues, and outdoor games to occupy their time.

In addition to the crowds that showed up bright and early, several groups walked to the Capitol Monday.

Students and teachers alike showed up on foot from Edmond and Midwest City, greeted by cheering crowds.

Tuesday, the teachers who left Tulsa last week to march to the Capitol are expected to arrive.

Inside the capitol, legislators continue to debate ways to fund public education, while battling frustration from teachers and fellow lawmakers.

On Monday, the House decided not to take up a bill to eliminate the capital gains tax exemption, a bill the Oklahoma Education Association says would end the walkout, if passed.

The move led to jeers and angry chants from the teachers gathered in the Capitol rotunda.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are turning to the wind industry as a possible solution.

They want to end $70 million dollars in tax credits to wind energy companies.

The bill is co-sponsored by Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow, who said his bill only needs a simple majority to advance out of the Senate.

Several other bills involving the energy industry are also working their way through the Capitol and could be brought up Tuesday.



