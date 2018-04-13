Investigators release name of man found at Grand Lake

GROVE, Okla. - Investigators are releasing the name of the man found dead at Grand Lake.

The body of 33-year-old Robert Bailey was found near Sailboat Bridge, which is near the northern part of Grove.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is working the case and believe the death is suspicious.

The Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death.

