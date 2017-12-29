Infant dies after crash in LeFlore County

LEFLORE CO.--A baby dies after a crash in LeFlore County. It happened Thursday night just before 7pm near Pocola on SH112.

Authorities say that a Chevrolet 2004 truck was headed south bound and rear ended a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, which was driven by Danielle Schultz.

Troopers say that Schulz was stopped in the roadway to make a left turn onto Smith Loop and that the driver of the truck rammed into the back of the Malibu.

Officials say that Schulz and a passenger were treated and released. A 3-month-old baby was transported by Life Flight to Children's Hospital in Little Rock with head and trunk injuries. The baby was pronounced dead just after 1am on Friday.

Troopers attributed the accident to driving while distracted.





