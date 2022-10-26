Green Country group teaches people how to identify domestic violence victims

TULSA, Okla. — Domestic violence affects men and women across the U.S., the Citizen Potawatomi Nation House of Hope says 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

When people think of domestic violence, most people think of physical violence but there’s many other types of abuse someone can experience. Domestic violence is centered around power and control meaning one person is trying to gain or maintain power over another in a relationship.

Kayla Woody, the Prevention Specialist for Citizen Potawatomi Nation House of Hope, says domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anyone no matter what age, gender, race, religion, culture or sexual orientation. Plus, she says domestic violence isn’t just physical abuse. A person can experience emotional, sexual, mental and even financial abuse.

“Behaviors like not allowing their partner to spend money. Telling them how much money they can spend when they go to the grocery store or to Walmart,” Woody said.

Or she says it could be there other way around. That’s where the abuser refuses to work or help out financially. Woody tells us many people don’t realize they are experiencing abusive behavior.

Her organization offers tools and quizzes for a person to determine if they are in an unhealthy relationship and determine how harmful it is.

And while it can be scary to seek help, she encourages victims to get help from a domestic violence organization whether its for crisis intervention, just someone to talk to or help create a safety plan.

