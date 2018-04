Fire & explosions rip through Grand Lake waterfront homes

KETCHUM, Okla. - It took 40 to 50 firefighters to put out a large fire that burned through two homes on Grand Lake.

The fire was reported around 11:00 Sunday night on Grand Point Drive, in the southern part of Grand Lake near Ketchum.

Officials with Mayes County Emergency Management confirm one home is a total loss. The fire spread to the home next door, which sustained major damage.

Both homes are vacation homes and were empty at the time.

Explosions were heard across Grand Lake from two exploding propane tanks.

Eight volunteer fire departments responded, and used a fire boat to pump water from the lake onto the flames.

Crews are investigating how the fire started.

