Educators rely on faith during walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -- As frustrations are mounting at the Capitol, some teachers are relying on faith to keep them motivated.

A sermon at North Church in Oklahoma City Sunday about the power of prayer inspired some teachers.

Members of the congregation put what they heard into practice Tuesday.

They formed a prayer circle near the path where teachers have been marching around the Capitol. Many joined in.

Teachers said they are exhausted and overwhelmed and relying on prayer is the only way.

"When we joined hands, it was just powerful to me because in the Bible it says, 'If two or more will agree,'" Vicki Keller, a teacher at Sequoyah Middle School in Edmond, said. "That was significantly more than two, so I’m ready for a miracle."

"It is really humbling to come to the Capitol and see all of the different factions and divisiveness and the lack of compromise," Brandon Page, a teacher at Sequoyah Middle School, said. "To me it’s a reminder of the Old Testament. Sometimes God moved in situations when you didn’t think anything would happen."

The group wanted everyone to walk away knowing that God has the answer for what is best for everyone involved in the walkout.

Page said what is going on at the Capitol is complicated and the only way he sees to handle it is to let go and give it to God.

