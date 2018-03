DRUMRIGHT, Okla. -- Police in Drumright are asking for help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday.

Police said they have reason to believe that a red 1995 Chevy truck towing a small lawnmower trailer may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-352-2151 or message the Drumright Police Department on Facebook.

The photos attached are for reference only.

