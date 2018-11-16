Downtown Tulsa hotel evacuated for fire

The fire department has evacuated hundreds from the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa while they work a fire inside the hotel.

The Hyatt is located at 100 E. Second Street.

Members of the Arabian Horse Association tell us they were inside a ballroom at the hotel when they were told to evacuate. They said they smelled smoke and saw haze from escalator. Sprinklers activated inside the building, witnesses say.

There have been no injuries reported at this time, according to TFD. A spokesperson said two people reported feeling sick but have refused treatment.

About 400 people were inside the hotel at the time of the fire.

The fire is under control, officials said. Second Street remains closed between Boulder and Cincinnati.

