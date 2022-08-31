'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is working to swap out some signs that misspelled a couple of midtown streets.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."

The city said the misspelling came from a subcontractor. They've ordered four more signs to make the changes when those arrive.

