'Deleware?' | City of Tulsa addressing misspelled street signs

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is working to swap out some signs that misspelled a couple of midtown streets.
2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city after seeing that Delaware Avenue and Delaware Place off of 41st Street were misspelled, reading "Deleware."
The city said the misspelling came from a subcontractor. They've ordered four more signs to make the changes when those arrive.
