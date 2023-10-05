Damage reported after severe thunderstorms in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team tracked severe weather across Green Country on Wednesday evening.

7:30 p.m.

Tulsa police urging people to avoid 2nd and Elgin area after wind blew construction debris into the road way.

Wind blows construction debris near 2nd and Elgin

Areas of street flooding also being reported after heavy rains.

Some power outages have been reported:PSO and OGE

A viewer sent this video of a tree falling in Verdigris as the storm moved through: