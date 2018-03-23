Crash on I-44 in Tulsa leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla. - A crash on I-44 in Tulsa has left one dead.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that the accident happened just after 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

OHP says that a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero slammed into the back of tractor trailer that was parked. The driver of that SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials told 2 Works For You that a semi was having mechanical problems and pulled over. It's unknown why the SUV hit the back of the semi.

The exit ramp east to Yale Ave. was closed for three hours and 37 minutes.

The semi driver wasn't injured.

