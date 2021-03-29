COVID-19 vaccines do not affect blood donation

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is moving to open vaccine availability to all adults starting this week.

Oklahoma Blood Institute says there is no wait to donate blood or other blood products after receiving the most common COVID-19 vaccines.

These include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna. Anyone can give blood immediately after receiving the vaccine, as long as they are feeling well.

"Although our state's blood supply remains stable, we need more donors to give now to make sure we have a healthy supply of blood on the shelf when needed,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Anyone wanting to donate blood can make an appointment on the OBI website or calling 877-430-8777.

