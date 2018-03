Construction project will close northbound Highway 75 lanes

TULSA -- A major construction project on the northbound Highway 75 bridge over Southwest Boulvard will close down lanes in Tulsa starting Monday.

All lanes of northbound Highway 75 will be closed between 41st Street South and Southwest Boulvard from 6 a.m. Monday through early July.

A detour route will take drivers onto westbound Interstate 44 to eastbound Interstate 244, where it will connect with northbound Highway 75 at the I-244/US-75 junction.

Delays are expected on the detour route.

The bridge was built in 1972 and is considered structurally deficient.

