City vehicles vandalized

Tulsa Police are investigating into why more than a dozen city vehicles were vandalized Friday.

Police say the windows were broken out of 15 city vehicles parked at City Hall.

Surveillance video shows the suspect also pouring something into the gas tank.

Police say they are looking for some white male, who is described as being between 20- 30 years old with a beard.

A wrench and a fire extinguisher were also taken.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: