City crews prepare to close section of east Tulsa intersection for construction

TULSA - You'll want to allow yourself some time during your Monday commute as city crews prepare to close one lane at a busy east Tulsa intersection.

North Memorial Drive between Admiral Place and Pine Street will be reduced to one lane as crews replace concrete panels.

Work will eventually shift to southbound lanes in that same area.

The project should be completed in a few months.

