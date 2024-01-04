Broken Arrow Police academy graduates to earn college credits

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is offering cadets the chance to earn their badges and college credits simultaneously.

The first program launched in the fall, and Captain Deidre Hughes is already seeing promise.

"So far, so good. We have seen several inquiries come in asking about the program, said Capt. Harris. "We're very excited to see that this will maybe draw more applicants."

Capt. Harris noted a recruiting shortage for police departments across Green Country, and the entire nation.

I think every police department does not have enough manpower. We certainly are feeling that in every bit of it in patrol," said Capt. Harris. "We're all kind of struggling to make sure that we boost our numbers just a little bit more."

To boost its numbers, BAPD is sweetening the pot to attract more recruits. Partnering with Northeastern State University (NSU), each academy graduate will also earn 27 credits toward a Criminal Justice degree.



Dr. Eloy A. Chavez, Dean of Dean of the College of Extended Learning and Continuing Education, is beaming about the collaboration.

"Building a stronger police force, a smarter police force, by having this program out there," said Dr. Chavez. "The criminal justice program, it's the best, I feel, not just in the state, but in the region. It provides information, education, and additional training for our police officers to make wiser, better decisions out there in this complex society that we live in."

Jessica Williams, an academic advisor and recruiter for NSU's Criminal Justice program, said she is noticing enthusiasm from students.

"They are all so excited about the opportunity that they get. They want to further their education and further their careers, and it's just a great opportunity for them financially and time-wise," Williams said.

