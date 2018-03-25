Broken Arrow home catches fire, no one injuried

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Flames tore through a Broken Arrow home and the residents are now looking for a place to live.

BA firefighters were called to a home near 91st and 177th East Avenue by neighbors.

It look firefighters less than half an hour to knock down the flames.

Nobody was inside the home when it caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



