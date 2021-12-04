Benefit softball tournament for Oktoberfest assault victim

TULSA, Okla — Hundreds of people came out to Broken Arrow Saturday morning to support a man who was badly beaten outside of Oktoberfest.

Kevin Aebi is an avid softball player, so his friends hosted a softball tournament at the Challenger Sports Complex to help with his recovery.

For Abei, memories from that night at Oktoberfest are still fuzzy but his friends aren't letting him forget how much they love and support him.

Abei was attacked and assaulted at Oktoberfest which left him in a coma for two weeks and hospitalized for close to a month.

While he may be back home now, the assault did change his life forever.

So to help out, his friends organized a city wide softball tournament.

Thirty teams came out Saturday morning to show their support.

Abei says although his life will never be the same, he's thankful for life, his friends, and softball.

“It’s kind of amazing, all the different corners of my life kind of meshing together at this point over this one unfortunate incident. Whether it’s high school friends, college friends, softball, soccer, blood institute, referee friends. They all know each other now, they’ve all joined certain Facebook groups together and they’ve all messaged each other. It’s really a cool deal”, Abei said.

Even though watching his team play from the stands isn't exactly where he wanted to be during the tournament, he's just happy to be alive and making progress each day.

Abei told 2 News that by this time next year he's hoping to be back on the field with his team.

Until then he's making sure to tell everyone how much they matter to him because now he knows that life isn't guaranteed.

He's very thankful to be getting another chance.

