Attorneys head to Capitol to support Oklahoma teachers

TULSA -- Over 160 female attorneys plan to march to the State Capitol Monday to advocate for teachers and funding education.

Several of these attorneys set up meetings to speak with legislators as they stand beside Oklahoma educators to come up with a solution.

Tulsa attorney Becki Francy put out the idea of heading to the Capitol, and in just a few days the Facebook post went viral.

The women plan to dress in all black for solidarity and storm the Capitol Monday morning.

They want to show legislators that teachers are not the only ones fighting for education funding.

Attorney Tiffany Graves joined the fight and stand with the teachers, inspired by one who encouraged her to follow her dreams.

"When I went to college and finished college I actually had a two year old daughter at the time so I didn’t think that I was in the position to go to law school. I didn’t think that was something I could do and it was actually one of my college professors at a public university that convinced me that was something I could do that I didn’t have to back down and fulfill my dream," said Graves.

The female attorneys are driving to the Capitol in their personal vehicles.

Their male colleagues offered to help while they're gone so they won't have to worry when they're in OKC.

