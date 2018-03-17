Amber Alert canceled after three-year-old child found safe

SHAWNEE, Okla. - A three-year-old child who went missing Thursday was found safe Friday.

Shawnee police issued an Amber Alert Friday for Gracie Sheldon, who was taken by her mother, Brittany Dabbs, 26, Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of East Dunbar.

Police said the child was found in Seminole, Okla. Friday evening.

Investigators said Dabbs had taken Sheldon while she was supposed to be in emergency custody of Department of Human Services.

Authorities are questioning Dabbs and several others connected to the case.

