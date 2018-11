BEGGS, Okla. -- A 16-year-old girl who was shot by her mother last week in Beggs has died, officials said.

Kloee Toliver passed away on Tuesday evening after she had been put on life support. Her organs were donated to eight different people.

Her brother, Kayson Toliver, 18, was also killed in the shooting.

Both were shot in the head by their mother, Amy Hall, while they slept in bed on Nov. 1.

Their 14-year-old sister survived and has been released from the hospital.

Services for the girl are pending.

